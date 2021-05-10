(WFSB) - A report about nursing home conditions in Connecticut is expected to be released on Monday.
The report from the Yale Law School Clinic and the SEIU District 1199NE is said to describe severe staffing shortages, a lack of personal protective equipment, and inadequate state oversight during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It comes a week before a potential strike at 33 facilities.
The report is titled "We Were Abandoned: How Connecticut Failed Nursing Home Workers and Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic."
The groups behind it said it provides an in-depth examination of the reasons why thousands of workers are prepared to strike.
Based on a comprehensive study of Department of Public Health documents and worker interviews, they said the report describes unsafe conditions, understaffed facilities, inadequate compensation, and lack of state oversight. It also will lay out a set of policy recommendations for ensuring safe staffing, fair compensation, and quality patient care in Connecticut.
(1) comment
Oh, poor SEIU! Take a look at the CT Judicial Branch Website, under "Case-Lookup" and see how many lawsuits there are imvolving Athena Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare, and others, for incidents BEFORE COVID19. Patients falling, Patients being dropped from Hoyer Lifts, Bedsores, and others.Yeah, you SNF workers are doing a "great "job!
