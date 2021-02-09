STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 36-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Stratford Friday night.
The man was identified as Christopher Hagans, of Stratford.
Before the shooting, Stratford police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to Hagans for charges that included home invasion and strangulation. This was at the request of Naugatuck police.
According to a report put out by the Hartford State’s Attorney’s office on Tuesday, Hagans was believed to be armed and dangerous.
As officers saw Hagans leave a home, they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Main Street Putney.
This was around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
In an attempt to avoid a pursuit, a marked police car stopped in front of Hagans’ vehicle, and an unmarked police car with flashing lights stopped behind.
At that time, the report said officers gave verbal commands for Hagans to show his hands.
It then says Hagans was reported to be non-compliant.
In the body cam video, an officer can be heard telling Hagans to put his hands up.
Within seconds, an officer says Hagans has a gun and tells him to stop reaching.
Hagans’ vehicle then moved forward and collided with the marked police car.
That’s when officers fired multiple rounds.
Hagans’ vehicle became stuck in the snow between road signs that were damaged when Hagans’ vehicle collided with them, the report said.
“At this time, it is reported that Hagans exits the vehicle and draws fire from officers on scene,” the report said.
Officers located a firearm on the ground next to Hagans.
According to the report, investigators are working to match ballistics evidence recovered from the scene to the firearms reportedly discharged during the incident.
An autopsy was conducted on Feb. 6 where the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner certified the cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head, torso, left upper and lower extremities.
"The undersigned State's Attorney, along with Inspectors from the Hartford State's Attorney's Office (HSAO), responded to the scene to assess the situation and direct investigative resources. The Eastern District Major Crime Unit of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection was assigned to conduct the investigation, and received preliminary immediate assistance from the Western District Major Crime Unit," the report said.
This investigation will determine if the use of force was justified.
In a statement, the Hartford State's Attorney's Office said it is "committed to working closely with investigators to complete an independent, objective and thorough investigation in a timely and transparent manner. Further updates will be provided in a manner that does not compromise the ongoing Division of Criminal Justice investigation."
