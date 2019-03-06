TOLLAND, CT (WFSB/AP) -- A report outlining a crash that killed CT State Police Trooper First Class Kevin Miller last year was released on Wednesday.
Miller's cruiser collided with the back end of a tractor-trailer on I-84 east by exit 68 in Tolland on March 29, 2018.
Trooper Miller was killed in the crash.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report, which states Miller was driving more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the crash.
According to the AP, the report also said the tractor trailer involved was having mechanical problems at the time, and was traveling at less than 5 mph.
Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and there was no detection of drugs or alcohol in his system, the report states.
An accident report released after the crash stated that the tractor trailer was in the right lane traveling at a slower speed than the flow of traffic when Miller's cruiser collided into the back of it.
The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Melvin Purvis of Alabama. He was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.
Miller lived in Coventry, has two children and was planning to retire in August after being a state trooper for nearly 20 years.
He was assigned to Troop C in Tolland, but also served troops K in Colchester and E in Montville.
