NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - The state has released a ruling in a deadly police shooting in New Britain that the officers who shot and killed a 20-year-old were justified in using that force.
In the last three years, there have been 10 police shootings that ended in the death of the suspect.
In all of those cases, the state ruled officers use of force was justified.
According to the Division of Criminal Justice report released on Thursday, in December 2017, New Britain was terrorized by carjackers.
In a span of days, “passengers were robbed at gunpoint, while a woman was groped and subjected to degrading comments about her body.”
Another incident saw a victim get pistol whipped.
And a third, a woman trying to get out of her driveway was blocked by a car then approached by three or four people who began to, “strike the car with guns, and opened fire on her vehicle as she was escaping.”
Police had a description of the suspects’ car, a green Toyota Paseo with New Hampshire plates.
On the night of December 14, they spotted it and dashcam video from that night shows how quickly a deadly situation can unfold.
Zoe Dowdell, 20, and an 18 and 15-year-old passenger were inside this car.
Dashcam video shows police tried to box it in and the driver crashes into two cars and lurches forward in an attempt to escape.
The report says, “five officers fired 28 shots in 10 seconds.”
Dowdell, the driver, was shot in the head, neck, hand and leg and ultimately died.
The two passengers were wounded and are in jail awaiting their next court date.
The state ruled officers, “had a reasonable belief that he and others were at risk of death…”
The state decided the shooting was justified.
All five officers who fired shots are still on restricted duty as an internal investigation is now underway.
New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell says that process could take weeks.
As for the carjacking’s, police say they ended after this shooting.
Channel 3 dug deeper into police shootings that ended in death.
Records show in the last three years, there have been 10 cases where officers were cleared.
It’s unclear how many, if any, ended up with officers being charged because, the division tells us, in the event an officer is charged, an arrest warrant is written instead of a report.
These reports are thorough and if you’d like to review them, click here.
