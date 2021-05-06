(WFSB) - The U.S. News & World Reports list of the top high schools in the nation was recently released and includes some in Connecticut.
Darien High School ranked the highest on the list.
Despite being the top-ranked high school in Connecticut, it was 201st in the nation.
According to the report, students in Darien have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams, the participation rate for which is 69 percent. The total minority enrollment is 13 percent, and 3 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.
The Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut in Groton was the 2nd highest ranking school for Connecticut. While number 2 in the state, it was 310 on the national list. It boasted an AP participation rage of 89 percent. Minority enrollment was at 25 percent with 21 percent of students economically disadvantaged.
Weston High School was the 3rd highest ranking school for the state. It was 354th overall. Its AP participation rate was 81 percent. Minority enrollment was at 14 percent. Two percent of students were economically disadvantaged.
The top three schools in the country were Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, VA, Academic Magnet Hig hSchool in North Charleston, SC, and The Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno.
Check out the complete list on the U.S. News & World Report website here.
