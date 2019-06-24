(WFSB) – Connecticut college graduates have some of the highest student loan debt in the county.
Compared nationally, Connecticut is ranked the 6th highest for student debt.
Students have an average of $31,643 per student of loans.
This report comes from the financial news website 247wallst.com. To identify student debt, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the average student debt per borrower by state in 2019.
Student debt in the United States has hit an all time high of $1.5 trillion in 2019.
In Connecticut, there are 58% of graduates with debt.
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Delaware came in at the top three states for highest student loans.
To see the full list, click here.
(1) comment
No worries. Bernie Sanders wants Wall Street to pay for $1.6 trillion in student loan debt. Which is awesome. It'll ruin most people's 401k, not teach kids the importance of responsibility, and will be a slap in the face to everyone who worked hard to pay off their student loans.
