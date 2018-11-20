GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new report from the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Waterbury was released regarding the death of a Guilford teen.
In January of this year, 15-year-old Ethan Song died after having been shot in the head. He was a freshman at Guilford High School.
According to the report, Song accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun that was stored in a master bedroom closet.
Song did not live at the home and was not related to the gun owner.
The report said the handgun was one of three that was owned by an adult male who lived at the home.
“On the date in question, it appears that all three weapons had been stored in a cardboard box inside of a large Tupperware container in this closet. Each weapon was secured with an operable gun lock. There is no evidence that the gun used was loaded at the time it was stored within the closet,” the report said.
The report went on to say “ammunition for the gun was located within the same small cardboard box next to the weapon used, inside of the Tupperware container.”
No charges are being filed at this time.
Read the full report here.
Song’s parents filed a lawsuit against the male whose home it was.
The family also filed a lawsuit against the man's business.
The lawsuit says on Jan. 31 there was a loaded gun on the premises, but the man reportedly did not store the gun safely “when he should have known that a minor was likely to gain access to the gun without the permission of his parent.”
The lawsuit also claims he was negligent and reckless, adding that he failed to teach his son about gun safety and didn’t warn Ethan’s parents that there was a gun in the house their son would be visiting.
According to the state's attorney's report, "The death of Ethan Song was a horrific and preventable tragedy. However, existing law does not support a prosecution of the gun owner under any applicable statute."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.