ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An Ellington volunteer ambulance worker and hotel owner is being accused of running a sex dungeon.
It's a disturbing story we've been following and we are learning more about what may have happened from a state police investigation report.
Our cameras captured items described in the investigation report.
The report shows that the man arrested, Simon Hessler works for Ellington Ambulance.
In the report, a coworker of his complained called police, concerned about prostitution at the Manchester hotel he owns.
We reached out to the ambulance company and the first selectman about this complaint and if there are any more, but didn't hear back.
The report sheds light on what he was allegedly doing to children.
Hessler, 46, is accused of having a “sex dungeon” and tried to buy an underage girl for sex trafficking.
Neighbors say he's a father of three.
“In shock and what you told me is sick and a violation against kids. I can't put it into words,” said Steve Szestowicki, business owner.
The Vernon business, which is less than 2-and-a-half miles from his Ellington home is described as a property management assistance company.
Hessler lists himself as the president. Police believe this is where the sex dungeon is.
A Baymont van is parked in the driveway on his home.
Hessler is also the owner of Baymont Inn and Suites in Manchester.
“I’ve never seen any people over at that place. There's a bus there and a car. I walk and look that way every day,” said Szestowicki.
The investigation report shows Hessler told an undercover officer via text that, "he had a ‘dungeon’ for ‘slave training.’"
He sent them pictures of the room which showed, "multiple beds with whips and chains and handcuffs on the wall."
There was walled off area with, "a heavy metal cage with a padlock."
Out in the back of the property, our cameras caught mattresses piled on top of one another, a child's bed and children’s toys, items described in the investigation report.
Last month, Hessler told the undercover officer that, "he would be picking up three sisters (6, 8 and 12-years-old girls) for sexual slavery..." and that he's been, "training of slaves of over 20 years and has customers all over between NYC and Boston."
Just two days ago, he told the undercover officer, "to bring the 6th grader into the unlocked camper trailer in Baymont parking lot and to handcuff, gag and blindfold her with items he had left there and then send him a pic. Once he got the pic ... he would tell where her money was and he'd come get the girl."
We went to Hessler's home where he lives with his wife, but no one was there.
Also in the report, Hessler's wife asked police if her husband did something with under aged girls, and that she found 11 jump drives in his suit coat.
She turned it over to police.
We reached out to state police today and they tell us there still looking at more angles as this is an ongoing investigation.
For the Connecticut Human Sex Trafficking Hotline, click here.
