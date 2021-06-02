WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Veterans Affairs West Haven failed to protect workers who worked on a steam system when a boiler exploded.

Navy veteran Euel Sims and contractor Joseph O'Donnell were killed on Nov. 13, 2020.

Navy veteran, contractor killed in explosion on West Haven VA campus Two people were killed and three were injured following an explosion on the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus Friday morning.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released a report on Wednesday highlighting the failures.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal who is a member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, weighed in on the report.

“This critical report strongly reinforces my repeated calls for renovating and rebuilding the VA West Haven facility to bring it into the 21st century," Blumenthal said. "Like many such facilities around the country – but more so – this hospital desperately and urgently needs significant, serious investment. Our veterans deserve no less. Dedicated doctors, nurses, and other medical staff continue to provide world-class healthcare at this facility while coping with aging, decaying, and outmoded facilities."

The leadership of the VA Connecticut committed to correcting mechanical procedures and oversight weaknesses that resulted in the explosion and the deaths of Sims and O'Donnell, according to Blumenthal.

“I commit to fighting for the investment necessary to rebuild and reconstruct VA West Haven as part of the presidential infrastructure package now under consideration by Congress," he said. "The Nov. 13 tragedy was simply the latest and perhaps most serious of costly infrastructure failures, including burst pipes, insect infestations, and other signs of infrastructure collapse. Ultimately patching them with short-term fixes is more expensive than starting over. My hope is Congress will come together in a positive and proactive bipartisan response to build back better at the VA.”