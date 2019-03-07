TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A report outlining a crash that killed CT State Police Trooper First Class Kevin Miller last year was released.
Miller's cruiser collided with the back end of a tractor-trailer on I-84 east by exit 68 in Tolland on March 29, 2018.
Trooper Miller was killed in the crash.
According to a report released by CT State Police, the truck driver told them he was having engine problems right before the crash.
He claims he moved from the center lane to the right lane, and was only traveling about 5 mph.
The report said Miller was driving more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone at the time of the crash.
Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and there was no detection of drugs or alcohol in his system, the report states.
The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as Melvin Purvis of Alabama. He was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed.
The tractor trailer driver told state police he had engine problems in New Jersey but kept going.
He did have the same problem before and had the issue fixed.
Police found 14 violations with his semi but it didn't have anything to do with the crash.
Miller lived in Coventry, has two children and was planning to retire in August after being a state trooper for nearly 20 years.
He was assigned to Troop C in Tolland, but also served troops K in Colchester and E in Montville.
Hours before Miller was killed, his ex-wife told state police he had seen his two children around 7 a.m. before they went to school.
She also said "I was told that he was called for an overtime job at 11:09 p.m. to work the midnight shift at the troop."
Later that morning, Trooper Miller helped a driver who hit a turkey on I-84.
The driver told police he "was very helpful with assisting him" and that "he made sure a tow truck was coming."
He thought Trooper Miller "may have been looking for the deceased turkey along the highway."
Eyewitnesses on the highway also came forward, and one was a bus driver.
She said "as the trooper passed my bus on the right, it was only a few seconds later when I observed him drive directly into the right rear of the trailer of the truck. It all happened so fast."
Read the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.