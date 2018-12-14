WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway at the Wethersfield Police Department following the concern of camera placement in the women’s locker room.
The investigation began in August 2018 after a complaint from a female officer that her bag was rummaged through.
A report was released to Eyewitness News through a Freedom of Information Act request.
According to the report, the female officer made a complaint in August that her gym bag, which was left in the women’s locker room, had been rummaged through.
The female officer had said that her gym bag was rummaged through two times during the month and she suspected it was the janitor because he made her feel uncomfortable when he was in her presence.
A decision was made to place a camera in the women’s locker room with the stipulation that all female officers would be notified when it was being used.
The camera that was chosen only recorded video and no audio.
The first camera was placed in the women’s locker room on the morning of August 28.
According to the report, the camera was removed and replaced in the women’s locker room several times throughout the investigation.
Certain times during the placement of the camera, other female officers were not notified.
By Sept. 20, a female officer notifies her commanders that she is not comfortable with the cameras being in the locker room.
On September 24, the janitor was questioned and confessed to steal some items from the police department and was immediately removed from the department.
He did not admit to going through the victim officer’s belongings.
The report continues that the female officer submitted a written complaint about the camera due to not being notified when the camera was being used. She was worried that she had showered in the locker room during the use of the camera.
According to the report, it states the incidents and complaint were taken seriously, but there could have been another way to address the issue rather than the use of a camera.
Since the removal of the janitor, no other incident of theft or rummaging through personal items have taken place.
