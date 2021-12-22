ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A reported bank robbery prompted a warning about police activity in Enfield.
According to the Enfield Police Department, the incident took place in the area of Brookside Plaza, Route 190 by Freshwater Boulevard.
It warned people to expect police activity in the area. However, the scene cleared shortly after 10 a.m.
No other details were released.
