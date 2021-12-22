Chase bank robbery in Enfield

According to the Enfield Police Department, a reported bank robbery took place in the area of Brookside Plaza, Route 190 by Freshwater Boulevard.

 WFSB

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A reported bank robbery prompted a warning about police activity in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the incident took place in the area of Brookside Plaza, Route 190 by Freshwater Boulevard.

It warned people to expect police activity in the area. However, the scene cleared shortly after 10 a.m.

No other details were released.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.