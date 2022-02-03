GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators remain on scene in one Griswold neighborhood as part of an ongoing investigation.
State Police say they had initially responded to a home on Spring Road around 5:45 Thursday evening to investigate a report of a disturbance.
Several hours have passed since that call came in and troopers are still at the scene.
Surrounding residents have been asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.
Right now, there is no immediate threat and this is an isolated incident.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.