STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A reported wrong way driver prompted the closure of Interstate 95 Southbound in Stonington on Saturday night.
Troopers said I-95 Southbound between Exits 91 and 90 were closed for a crash that involved at least 2 cars.
Life Star was called to the scene for transport, a Troop E dispatcher told Channel 3.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 91.
