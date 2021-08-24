WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Bad behavior in the skies. It’s happening more and more.
In fact, the FAA has issued more than $1 million in fines this year alone. One of those fines actually stemmed from Bradley Airport.
This one was for not wearing a mask on the plane. The plane had to turn around, that person got kicked off, and was hit with a $10,500 fine.
During Ruth Coffey's years of flying, she’s seen some bad behavior.
"I’ve seen them drink the plane dry, but that was only once. It was on the way to New York from the U.K.," Coffey tells us.
That seems tame compared to what’s been happening this year, people assaulting flight crews needing to be restrained to all out brawls.
If you thought you’ve seen more people act out on airplanes in the last year, you’re not wrong.
The FAA reports they’ve see more than 3,900 reports of unruly behavior by passengers. More than 2,900 were for not wearing masks.
"It’s not just creating havoc and violence in the space they live in. They are spreading that out to the airplane and they are distracting the pilots," Capt. Dennis Tajer of the Allied Pilots Association stated.
The FAA is rolling out a public service message in an attempt to get people to get back to the days when civility ruled the skies.
"I supposed everybody’s a bit more stressed, some people get frustrated and unfortunately some people didn’t learn what we try to teach the toddlers, which is use your words, not your hands," Coffey added.
The year is not over. The FAA can’t file criminal charges, so the airline unions want the Department of Justice to start getting involved.
