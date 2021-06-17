(WFSB) -- If you’re thinking about quitting your job and starting a new career, you’re not alone.
Recent reports show a good percentage of people plan to reinvent themselves.
The topic is gaining so much traction, it’s dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
A Microsoft survey shows 40 percent of the global workforce is ready to hand over their two-weeks’ notice within the next year.
Experts say people had time to reflect during the pandemic on matters like work-life balance, upward mobility, and passions.
Kristina Galligan, director of Alumni Career Development at Quinnipiac University, said people won’t be quitting overnight.
“I think it’s something that may be a little more spread out. As the economy recovers, as more jobs are posted in different industries, these interests in job seekers are going to have more apply to and more to transition into,” Galligan said.
Companies are struggling to stay open throughout the pandemic and now there’s a chance they might see talent drain.
