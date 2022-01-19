HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former Republican gubernatorial candidate made an official announcement Wednesday about a run for governor in 2022, Channel 3 has learned.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont addressed the state at noon, saying he is looking forward to everyone coming together to "get the state growing again."
Bob Stefanowski made a formal announcement at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Chaz & AJ's morning show on WPLR.
He will once again run as a GOP candidate.
Over the last few years Stefanowski has been extremely and vocal in his criticism of Gov. Ned Lamont, to whom he lost in 2018.
Stefanowski opposed the Lamont Administration’s policies on topics such as the coronavirus response, public safety, and the economy.
Wednesday at 4 p.m., Channel 3 will begin airing an exclusive interview with Stefanowski and his wife Amy.
(3) comments
Man, is it already that time again? Covid has just made everything a blur.
ct is a democratic state the unions will eat this republican right up if elected, and he will end up in jail
Time for some change. Ned needs to go.
