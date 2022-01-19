HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former Republican gubernatorial candidate made an official announcement Wednesday about a run for governor in 2022, Channel 3 has learned.

Bob Stefanowski made a formal announcement at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Chaz & AJ's morning show on WPLR.

He will once again run as a GOP candidate.

Over the last few years Stefanowski has been extremely and vocal in his criticism of Gov. Ned Lamont, to whom he lost in 2018.

Stefanowski opposed the Lamont Administration’s policies on topics such as the coronavirus response, public safety, and the economy.

