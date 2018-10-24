COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - While the latest gubernatorial polls show the race for governor is neck and neck, the race for the 2nd District congressional seat is virtually uncontested.
There are two major party candidates, the Democratic incumbent, Joe Courtney, and his Republican challenger Dan Postemski.
In this race, Postemski says he may be on the ballot, but he’s not campaigning.
You’ll have a hard time finding a campaign poster for the Republican candidate in the 2nd District because he doesn’t have any.
In a rare on-camera interview the Iraq War veteran from Hampton says that while he was nominated by the Republican party in May, the party hasn’t supported him.
“Unfortunately, I had a lot of help in the beginning and right now I don’t have that much help,” said Postemski.
The district covers the eastern third of the state from the shoreline to the Massachusetts border.
Even though his official challenger isn’t on the campaign trail, Democratic incumbent Congressman Joe Courtney is still campaigning, and not taking the election lightly.
“I know this is a district that doesn’t like to be taken for granted and I agree with that and I think that someone in my position is a great honor, really owe it to folks to get out there,” said Courtney.
Postemski says he’d be out there too with a campaign staff but he can’t fund his own race without support and with a grueling schedule he won’t abandon his family.
“Not many people know what it’s like to campaign on a federal level and it was between becoming a congressman or losing my wife and not having a family, and my son going to bed every night crying because he didn’t see me. I couldn’t do that,” Postemski.
On Election night, Courtney says he’ll be at UConn in Storrs.
As for Postemski, he hasn’t decided yet, but maybe home with his wife.
