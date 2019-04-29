HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Legalized marijuana has passed two committees and on Monday there was another public hearing.
Two Republican state lawmakers held a joint news conference to discuss the implications of legalized recreational marijuana.
Sen. Tony Hwang and Rep. Vincent Candelora said addressed potential dangers, social costs and implications of legalizing pot on Monday morning.
Some people feel it will caused more harm than good.
The lawmakers were joined by representatives from the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a priest from Norwalk, a victim of an intoxicated driver and other advocates.
Even though marijuana could bring some revenue, some are worried about the social costs.
"I lost my husband while driving on 84. An 18-year-old girl was high and crossed the median and crashed into us," said Susan Klein.
Because there is no roadside test, Susan Klein said it took three and a half years, but the driver was finally charged.
A recent Colorado study found 69 percent admitted driving under the influence at least once. Another 27 percent admitted driving on a daily basis, and the estimated costs of those who tested positive was 25 million dollars in 2016.
One bill cleared a legislative hurdle earlier this month. The state's Judiciary Committee voted to pass it mostly along party lines with all Republicans voting "no."
Governor Lamont supports legalization.
"We can legalize it, we can regulate it, but the legislature is taking the lead on it. If it comes to my desk, I will sign it," Lamont said.
Kebra Smith-Bolden agrees regulation is the right way to go.
"We have the benefit from other states who are doing it. We can learn from their mistakes," Smith-Bolden said.
Lawmakers are struggling with legalized marijuana and they have had several public hearings and debates.
"This issue is not about social justice, it's about making money at the expense of our society," Rep. Vinnie Candelora said.
Lamont said on Monday that marijuana is out the bag, and regulating it can make it safer.
Lawmakers on the Finance Committee are expected to vote Wednesday.
If it passes, it will go to the full House.
(4) comments
I’m waiting for the Rep lawmakers to trot out a copy of Reefer Madness that they all must keep in their BetaMax video collections to more clearly indicate the “proven” scourge of pot smoking.
"joint news conference" Brilliant! - - - These propagandists better get on board before they start losing votes from people like me. Yes- we should all learn lessons from the other states that have legalized recreation use. Mainly the fact that the benefits far far FAR outweigh any cons.
I hope these speakers will be advocating for the prohibition of alcohol, as well. Because it causes exponentially higher deaths from impaired driving and from the direct effects. Oh, and lets not even touch the possible pun of a "joint conference."
