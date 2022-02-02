HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republican lawmakers helped debut what they called a "legislative scorecard" on public safety.
A news conference happened at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
State Senator Kevin Kelly responded to the Republican's justice reform plans.
He stated, "Justice reforms and opportunity must go hand in hand. You cannot address one without the other. A safer Connecticut starts with a stronger Connecticut. It starts with an economy that can support jobs and housing, build hope, and create a path to success for young people."
Since the summer, Republicans have called for a special session to address this issue.
With the 2022 session starting next week, they're now focusing on getting this at the forefront of their agenda.
Several House Republican lawmakers made this call while standing with members of Safe Streets Connecticut.
Some of the things Republicans have pushed for include tougher penalties, faster arraignments, mandating fingerprinting and requiring 24/7 GPS monitoring for certain offenders.
House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora says he's had promising conversations with some democrats for some action on this.
"The proposals that we have are reasonable solutions. I don't think we're offering ideas that really don't make sense or that are not well thought through," said Candelora.
In a separate news conference earlier, the Governor Ned Lamont said there is a lot of common ground with this issue, saying he's confident something can get done this session.
"This is about being really strict with those repeat offenders, some of 'em gang related. What that means in terms of cops, what that means in terms of speeding up the arraignments, what that means of making sure they're not back out on the street," Lamont said. "We're gonna find a reasonable common ground, democrats and republicans, get something done in this next session."
For some, especially the victims of these crimes, something needed to happen a long time ago.
These crimes include a purse being stolen to the death of a 53-year-old in New Britain.
Juvenile crime in the state is causing many to demand crime reform with repeat juvenile offenders.
The Safe Streets CT group was in attendance. It was responsible for the scorecard, which can be viewed here.
Safe Streets CT bills itself as a group that is trying to become a non-partisan, multi-town action-based coalition designed to bring an end to the brazen crime wave sweeping across towns in Connecticut.
