HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two Republican state lawmakers planned a joint news conference to discuss the implications of legalized recreational marijuana.
Sen. Tony Hwang and Rep. Vincent Candelora said they'll address potential dangers, social costs and implications of legalizing pot on Monday morning.
They said they'll point to lessons learned from other states that have chosen to legalize.
They'll be joined by representatives from the group Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a priest from Norwalk, a victim of an intoxicated driver and other advocates.
The news conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
One bill cleared a legislative hurdle earlier this month. The state's Judiciary Committee voted to pass it mostly along party lines with all Republicans voting "no."
(1) comment
I hope these speakers will be advocating for the prohibition of alcohol, as well. Because it causes exponentially higher deaths from impaired driving and from the direct effects. Oh, and lets not even touch the possible pun of a "joint conference."
