NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The GOP filed an injunction following a ‘mass registration’ of voters in New Haven and Mansfield on Tuesday evening.
According to Gabe Rosenberg, Communications Director for Secretary of the State, first time voters were given the right to vote in a mass group right before the 8 p.m. deadline.
Republican Bob Stefanowski and the CT Republican Party said they wanted those ballots of new voters separated from those that were cast on time.
Later Tuesday night, the state registrar of voters agreed to keep those ballots aside.
The court has set up a follow-up hearing for Friday at 10 a.m., if necessary.
There were long lines at City Hall as people waited to register to vote on Thursday evening.
Due to the amount of people, New Haven officials attested the fact that those people in line were in fact first time CT voters.
If they were not first-time voters, meaning they had voted in another Connecticut town or city any time prior, they were turned away.
Stefanowski has asked Superior Court of Hartford to issue an injunction to separate the ballots, but not disqualify them.
Our ask of the Superior Court of Hartford is to issue an injunction to separate the ballots, not disqualify them. #ctgov #ctpolitics— Bob Stefanowski (@bobforgovernor) November 7, 2018
UPDATE: Both registrars agreed to keep aside all Election Day Registration (EDR) that were not properly processed before 8pm in New Haven and Mansfield. #ctgov #ctpolitics— Bob Stefanowski (@bobforgovernor) November 7, 2018
If first-time votes were waiting to vote, they were register just before 8 p.m. and were able to vote.
Rosenberg said their ballots would be held separately to be reviewed.
According to Rosenberg, if they had registered previously after attesting they will face a penalty.
Stefanowski posted on Twitter that according to State Statues Title 9, residents need to be registered and processed before 8 p.m.
According to State Statues Title 9: They need to be registered AND processed before 8pm. That checks the statewide system to ensure they haven't voted elsewhere. Mass swearing in circumvents this vital process to our election integrity. https://t.co/PwfjKmO6lI #ctgov #ctpolitics— Bob Stefanowski (@bobforgovernor) November 7, 2018
The ACLU released a statement regarding the voting issues in New Haven, which read, “New Haven's repeated failure to staff its polling places with enough workers to ensure people's rights to vote is practically inviting a lawsuit. The long lines and discouraged voters we saw today were a completely avoidable situation. Connecticut's Election Day registration law is also clearly intended to allow people who are in line to register to vote by 8 p.m. to cast their ballots that same day. The 8 p.m. cutoff imposed today in New Haven is artificial, does not carry the weight of the law, and is based on a non-binding advisory opinion from the Secretary of the State's office, not the letter of the law. If you are an eligible voter who traveled to New Haven to vote tonight and were turned away, the ACLU of Connecticut would like to hear about your experience.”
