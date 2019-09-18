HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Republicans criticized the state's new and confusing tax on certain groceries.
They held a news conference on Tuesday morning to speak out against the tax, calling it a "Democratic food fight."
The tax is set to take effect on Oct. 1.
However, Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, is urging officials to fix it beforehand.
Republicans said the only way to do that is through a special session.
They said they are calling on Democratic lawmakers to sign a petition that would call the legislature into a special session to stop the new tax from going into effect.
Earlier this week, Lamont said the Department of Revenue Services broadly interpreted the tax and included too many grocery items.
"We knew exactly what was intended," Lamont said on Tuesday. "DRS interpreted it more broadly than that. I think the legislatures had their thoughts as well, and we will be able to come back with clarity soon."
The plan calls for a 7.35 percent tax on some food that has never been taxed before, including hot prepared foods.
Republicans released a statement on Tuesday in which they called out Democrats for not owning up to their mistakes.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said it was absurd that Democrats sought to blame the DRS commissioner.
"The DRS commissioner isn’t the one who wants to tax people on their groceries," Fasano said on Tuesday. "He is doing his job and reading the law that Democrats drafted and passed."
As it stands right now, taxable meals would include:
- All food and beverages sold for human consumption at the seller’s location; and
- Food products ordinarily sold in such form and portions that are ready for immediate consumption at or near the location of the seller. This includes prepared foods, prepackaged foods, hot foods, and foods heated on the premises for the purchaser.
- A meal may be a full dinner or it may be a single item. Meals are subject to sales and use taxes whether they are served at the location of the seller, delivered to the purchaser’s location, or sold on a takeout basis.
Examples of Taxable Meals: Food for immediate consumption constituting taxable meals includes, but is not limited to:
- Sandwiches, grinders, and wraps
- Popsicles, ice cream cones, cups, sundaes, and other individual servings of frozen desserts unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts sold in containers of less than one pint
- Salads sold at salad bars
- Lettuce or greens-based salads sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Salads that are not greens-based (macaroni, potato, pasta, fruit, etc.) sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Donuts, muffins, rolls, bagels, and pastries (5 or fewer)
- Cookies sold loose (5 or fewer when cookies are sold by quantity, or less than 8 ounces when cookies are sold by weight)
- Pies or cakes by the slice
- Prepackaged or factory-sealed bags or packages of 5 ounces or less of chips, popcorn, kettle corn, nuts, trail mix, crackers, cookies, snack cakes, or other snack foods, unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Pizza, whole or by the slice
- Cooked chicken sold by the piece, including buckets of chicken, and whole cooked chickens
- Cooked ribs sold by the piece or portion and whole racks of ribs
- Hot dogs served on a bun or heated
- Bagels that are individually prepared
- Soup sold in containers of 8 ounces or less, unless sold in factory prepackaged units
- Smoothies
- Meal replacement bars
- All beverages provided with the sale of a taxable meal
- Food sold at a hot buffet
- Food that is cooked to order
- Popcorn, kettle corn, nuts and any other snack foods that are kept warm for purchase
- Items such as salads, side dishes, and rolls, when sold as part of family pack meals typically including, whole chickens or buckets of chicken, when prepared and sold for immediate consumption, even when the items exceed the weight or quantity limits specified above.
Taxable Drinks:
- Beer, including nonalcoholic beer
- Fruit juices, sweetened beverages, soft drinks, and soda
- Carbonated water
- Coffee or tea (ready to consume, hot or iced)
- Distilled alcohol such as brandy, rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila
- Fountain drinks of any kind
- Hard cider
- Kombucha tea, and other naturally carbonated beverages
- Malt liquor
- Milkshakes
- Hot chocolate
- Syrup-flavored crushed ice drinks
- Wine
Read the full tax policy statement here.
(5) comments
Did he not learn from the plastic bag tax? People aren't just going to spend more money. They will stop buying or pursuing those products. I gladly carry my groceries out of the store by hand. I'll gladly never buy these products. The problem is this also effects the people who produce these goods. I wouldn't doubt if companies go out of business because of boycotting. This guy does need to be impeached.
As long as incompetent Dems like Lamont infest our state, I'll continue to spend as much money as humanly possible in Mass. You get my property taxes and very little else.
just move out. I'm planning on doing so
Nobody will miss you. But, Thanks for leaving someone a job to do!
You do realize that the democrats have a super majority in Massachusetts, don't you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.