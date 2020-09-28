HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are set embark on a special session on Tuesday.
Monday, Republican Sen. Len Fasano held a news conference to talk about what he expects to come out of it.
The agenda includes revamping regulations to hold utility companies, such as Eversource, accountable for failings.
Also included, absentee ballots, school construction projects, hemp growing and other items.
Fasano called the agenda "a disappointing display of one-party rule and partisan politics."
"There is nothing on the agenda dealing with the [COVID-19] pandemic, public health or the immediate needs in the middle class," Fasano said.
Fasano described what he was seeing as a "very disturbing one-party rule takeover of legislation in a process that has excluded the public and press all under the guise of COVID."
The GOP also feels Democrats are rushing the process and being political with just weeks to go before the November election.
"Everybody has their own perception. [Fasano] has been on the phone calls as a leader, I have been on those calls with him. I don't want to put words in his mouth or characterizing him, but we all have a goal of moving the state forward in a way that makes sense," said Senator Bob Duff, Democratic Majority Leader.
The special session gets under way at 9 a.m. in Hartford.
Lawmakers plan to vote this week on bills that will free up school construction money for new projects. It will help clean up and develop brown sites, which are contaminated sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.