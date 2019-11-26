HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle came together on Tuesday to discuss tolls with the governor.
Three plans exist, two of which involve tolls.
The first belongs to Gov. Ned Lamont. It includes tolling all vehicles at 14 locations around the state.
The second is from state Democrats. They want to toll just tractor trailers at 12 locations, similar to a plan in Rhode Island. The plan was originally proposed by Lamont before he was elected and could face a legal battle from the trucking industry.
Lamont is leaning towards trucks-only now, which could bring in roughly $180 million per year.
Republicans unveiled the third plan earlier this month. It involves taking 60 percent, or $1.5 billion, of the state's "rainy day fund," which is meant for state projects.
Those involved in all three arguments agree that transportation is a priority.
However, how to take care of it has hit a roadblock.
On Tuesday, Lamont said the state needs a plan right away.
"I am here to solve problems not study problems. We have a problem, we inherited a special transportation fund that is going under water. We have bridges not in a good state of repair and we have to fix it," Lamont said.
Republicans said they are open to many ideas, but not tolls.
"I think its hard for Republicans to support a toll plan given there a no toll plan on the table. My understanding is they will redraft some numbers and get back to us with other details, but its difficult to find support in the House and Senate for a toll plan," said Republican Minority Leader Len Fasano.
While Lamont was meeting with legislative leaders, those against tolls stood outside the governor's residence making it clear they don't want tolls in Connecticut.
Regarding trucks, their concern is that once the tolls are up, they will stay up and eventually include cars.
Any tolls are a scam at this point. You can't just toll tractors and large trucks, just take a look at Rhode Island and what they are going through. Tone deaf representatives will be replaced. Why is our government wasting time and CT taxpayer money researching things the voters don't want. This is taxation without representation. Put it on a voting ballet, find another way until then.
