HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are expected to come together on Tuesday to discuss tolls with the governor.
Three plans exist, two of which involve tolls.
The first belongs to Gov. Ned Lamont. It includes tolling all vehicles at 14 locations around the state.
The second is from state Democrats. They want to toll just tractor trailers at 12 locations, similar to a plan in Rhode Island. The plan was originally proposed by Lamont before he was elected and could face a legal battle from the trucking industry.
Republicans unveiled the third plan earlier this month. It involves taking 60 percent of the state's "rainy day fund," which is meant for state projects.
Those involved in all three arguments agree that transportation is a priority.
However, how to take care of it has hit a roadblock.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
