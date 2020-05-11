(WFSB) – Connecticut Democrats and Republicans held virtual conventions in five congressional districts.
The focus for candidates was helping the country recover from COVID-19 and gearing up for a battle in November.
Conventions draw lots of people, but not this year. Everything is different because of the coronavirus.
Democrats had all of their five conventions for Congress in one night, virtually.
Congressman Joe Courtney won the nomination for the 2nd District and had a sense of humor.
“One nice thing is that we get to talk around in our jeans and hoodie,” Courtney said.
Republicans head their convention for the second district on YouTube. There were two candidates, but Tommy Gilmer got the nomination.
Rose DeLauro took the nomination for the 3rd District and she’s been focused on the pandemic.
“And now, I am fighting for those dollars to go to families, workers to ending this crisis and reopening our economy,” DeLauro said.
Congressman John Larson, the Democratic nominee, says recovery will take a lot of effort and money.
“Do the testing, do the tracking, do the treatment, and ultimately the vaccine to build up consumer confidence,” Larson said.
Congressman Jim Himes, the nominee in the 4th District, says Democrats must be united to win in November.
“Don’t be too distracted by Donald Trump. He’s a clown like Carnival Barker, not capable of doing anything but tweeting,” Himes said.
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes say there are many challenges.
“What we have found over the past few weeks is that the status quo is not good enough. We have to make sure that people have health care, that housing is not an issue, that job security is there,” Hayes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.