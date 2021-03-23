HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Republicans spoke about state Democrats' plans to extend the governor's COVID-19 executive orders.
State Sen. Kevin Kelly, who also represents Stratford, joined East Lyme Sen. Paul Formica, senate Republican leader pro tempore, for a news conference on Tuesday morning.
Lamont's emergency powers have been under a microscope since the pandemic began last year.
A judge recently ruled that the orders require more oversight.
The orders have ranged from capacity limits at restaurants, which were recently expanded, to mask wearing.
