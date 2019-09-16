STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republicans from all over the state gathered for their annual event.
The guest speaker for the Prescott Bush Dinner on Monday night was Congressman Jim Baird of Indiana.
The dinner is named after Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. Senator elected in 1952 who represented Connecticut in more modern times. The event draws Republicans together to socialize and talk about politics.
“The reality in 2020, I think Connecticut voters have the opportunity to see what Democratic leadership under Ned Lamont looks like and they don’t like it at all,” said J.R. Romano, Chairman of the CT Republican Party.
Two guest speakers were invited. Congressman Baird and Brian Mast from Florida, who are both veterans who were injured.
Mast was unable to attend the event.
Baird was asked what he considers challenging in Congress and his response was a new trade agreement to replace NFTA.
“We can’t even bring that to the floor. It’s been ratified by Mexico, Canada is certainly a trading partner, $30 billion a year to our economy,” Baird said.
For many CT Republicans, there are plenty of challenged here at home, with a Democratic governor and a Democratic stronghold in both chambers.
“Our new governor has asked, he’s open and has asked for our input, but we also have a lot of new taxes, new initiatives that we think aren’t the right way to go for the state of Connecticut,” said Senator Paul Formica.
While many Republicans may not be too happy with their new governor and some things Lamont is proposing, they want to be at the table and have discussions. They are also focused on the 2020 election.
