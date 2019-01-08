HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The big inauguration is on Wednesday and Gov.-Elect Ned Lamont will be sworn in to office.
Then, the legislative session gets underway.
Pressure is mounting to find ways to cut spending and create revenue.
Republicans say it's a fresh start but have concerns about some proposals.
House Republicans are laying out their priorities, saying they're willing to discuss everything, but worry some proposals could cause more harm than good.
Republicans didn't do well in November’s election. They lost many seats.
"We get elected to do a job, we get elected to serve our district and serve the state. And we are going to continue to do that regardless of how many more or fewer numbers we have,” said Republican State Rep., and Minority Leader, Themis Klarides.
She said too that tolls could be bad for Connecticut at a time when people are leaving the state.
However, if tolls are going to happen, the gas tax has to be reduced, and significantly.
"We need to have a conversation about the revenue because if we are going to hoist another tax onto our residents, then we have to look at an offset to the gas tax,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
Lamont supports tolls, but early proposals were on tractors trailers only.
Klarides suggests one way to pay for roads and bridges is to cut back on CTfastrak buses. While the Dept. of Transportation said a record number of people are using them, she said there are still plenty of empty buses.
"Cut some of the off-peak buses that are clearly not being used to their capacity. And get some of that money and out it into transportation,” Klarides said.
Other priorities are convincing lawmakers not to legalize recreational marijuana until accurate testing can be done to determine driving under the influence incidents.
Also, legalizing sports betting is on the agenda. While not totally opposed to it, they want a fully vetted plan detailing who will be involved and the plan must be examined by the public.
Republicans say they are also not on board with raising the state's minimum wage, certainly not for all workers.
They feel that could harm the state’s economy and push more businesses out of state.
