Republicans outline proposals for juvenile justice reform

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Cities and towns across Connecticut have been impacted by juvenile crime, an uptick that has been seen more so in recent months.

Police say car thefts and break-ins are on the rise, and many of the perpetrators are children, which makes it difficult for them to impose harsher penalties when juveniles commit repeat serious offenses.

In an effort to combat crime, lawmakers have been working to come up with a solution.

On Tuesday, House Republicans held a news conference at 11 a.m. to release proposals for juvenile justice reform.

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont said judges now have access to juveniles' records 24/7, when ruling on requests.

The governor said the change would, "make sure the judges know the difference between that first time offender, who is just doing something stupid and can make the appropriate response to that, and that chronic repeat offender."

Just last week, Democrats held a rally at the State Capitol saying the solution is more programs not incarceration.

Republicans said they’re not calling for prison time, just a common sense approach to help make our communities safer.

“I don’t feel safe on the sidewalk now,” said a woman named Anna, from Rocky Hill.

Her good friend was killed while jogging in New Britain.

Hendryk Gudelski was an avid runner. He was hit by a stolen car, driven by a 17-year-old who had already been arrested 13 times.

“Juvenile crime is out of control,” said Republican State Rep. Craig Fishbein.

Republican lawmakers say they want to set the record straight.

“When someone steals a vehicle, kills an individual with that vehicle, and they are charged with assault 1 and not negligent homicide, we need to ask the question why,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.

They say they’re not calling for juveniles to be locked up, but more accountability.

An alarming number of crimes committed by teenagers including shots fired at homeowners to steal cars with children inside has created panic in some communities.

“We are afraid to go into our garages at night. We are afraid to go back out to our car in the evening if we forgot something,” said Kristin Bourbeau, of Glastonbury.

Republicans want mandatory fingerprinting for felony arrests and other serious offenses, to allow police access to all juvenile records, more than just 6 hours for a detention order, and GPS monitoring for those already awaiting trial for prior offenses.

Democrats are focused on counseling and programs, not punishment.

“We don’t want to be driven by this knee-jerk reaction from Republicans but to be responsible we do have to look at this in a comprehensive and holistic way,” said Democratic State Senator Martin Looney.

Bourbeau said something has to be done.

“The way we live has been changed overnight. The elderly and young children are particularly affected. They can’t play in their yards because they might be confronted in broad daylight,” she said.

This was a hot issue during the legislative session, but nothing was done.

The Senate President said Democrats want to have discussions and take this up in a special session possibly next month.

Back in July, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle met to discuss the issue.