HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While Gov. Ned Lamont says the state has a balanced budget, Senate Republicans say it’s a sham.
For weeks, Lamont has been saying the budget he and Democrats came up with was on time, and balanced.
However, Republican leaders said the governor is counting on things that just aren’t there.
"It's a budget I am proud of on a number of different fronts. We inherited a deficit of over $3.5 billion in the next biennium, and we are going to get a budget that's balanced without raising tax rates on anybody,” Lamont said after he and Democratic leaders reached a deal on a $40 billion budget.
Shortly after, Republicans raised a red flag saying there was a $450 million hole due to a contract with unions on labor savings that had not been voted on.
"This is very bad for the state of Connecticut. Unfortunately, this is what happens when you have one party rule,” said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
Now, Senate Republicans say there are more holes -- $458 million from a union contract not agreed upon, $180 million over projected consensus revenue, and $50 million in new fees yet to be identified.
Last week, Fasano said union leaders confirmed there is no agreement.
As for revenue projections, the governor's budget chief says what's coming in is better than expected.
"If the good senator was paying attention, he would see personal income is growing at more than 7 percent,” said OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw.
There is about $2.6 billion in the rainy day fund, the largest in state history.
But Lamont said he only wanted to use it to pay off debt.
Republicans are going as far as calling on governor to veto his own budget, but that’s unlikely.
"If the good senator was paying attention, he would see personal income is growing at more than 7 percent,” said OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw." Nice to see Dems deflect versus address the issue directly. Please vote these communists out of office people. We're sick of convicted felons running our state.
