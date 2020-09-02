HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s more pushback against Governor Ned Lamont.
Gov. Lamont signed orders on Tuesday that would extend his executive orders for another five months, without any input from the legislature.
On Tuesday, shortly before signing the extension, Lamont defended his actions.
“Connecticut has been a leader when it comes to reducing the COVID infection rate and keeping people safe. We have to keep it going a little bit longer,” Lamont said.
Republicans say the governor should not be given complete authority to do whatever he wants, speaking out against this on Tuesday and Wednesday.
RELATED: Some lawmakers upset over Gov. Lamont's extension of emergency powers
There are more than 70 executive orders. They say the governor should not be able to extend them all for another five months.
“Right now, we believe there is not the same need for the same broad executive orders we have had for these months,” said Republican Minority Leader State Rep. Themis Klarides.
Republicans agree the executive orders have been effective, but say we are not where we were in March.
They also said lawmakers should be able to evaluate orders on a case by case basis, but time is running out.
“His orders should not be extending into the next legislative session, so we are calling on our Democratic colleagues to hold that committee meeting to have this debate of should the governor have complete control,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
There is a committee which is made up of lawmakers and public health leaders, and they have to vote on it by Friday, but the majority of members on the committee are Democrats.
