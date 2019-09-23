HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Many are still talking about the tax on certain foods at the grocery store.
Some details are still being worked out, but the plan in place raises the sales tax on prepared foods by one percent.
Now, there’s still political drama surrounding the plan.
The way things stand now, this increased tax will take effect on October 1.
The increase is not a lot more, but for those on a fixed budget, it could make a difference.
Margaret Ward still likes to cook, but she does by smaller packages of food at the grocery store.
“Fortunately, I can do it, but I do feel badly for those who one percent makes a great big difference and I have friends I know that one percent is going to make a big difference,” Ward said.
It’s smaller sized portions that are going to be a little more expensive.
The sales tax is going from 6.35 percent to 7.35 percent on many prepared foods and individual servings. Everything from grinders to many baked goods will see the increase.
Governor Ned Lamont and his administration took some heat when the first meal tax plan came out, taxing many things that had not been taxed before.
Last week, the plan was revised, but the controversy continues. Republicans said while changes have been made, the law itself has not been changed and that could lead to problems with future taxing.
“The only way you correct a statute is going into session. All this was, was not a correction of statute, this was a wink and a nod and a political conclusion to a problem that they had,” said Senator Len Fasano.
Democrats said a special session isn’t need just for this.
“It’s expensive and costly to just bring people in on one item. We would like to combine items if there’s a possibility to clarify it, we would certainly look at it,” said Rep. Matt Ritter.
Legislators do have a special session for school bonding and hospital tax, so there’s a possibility they could take up the meal tax at that time or wait until the regular session starts in February.
