WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Help is on the way for states overwhelmed with the coronavirus.
The Senate and White house negotiators have reached a deal on a rescue package of $2 trillion.
Some of that money will go to help with unemployment, and while the Dept. of Labor says they need this money, it is unclear right now how much they'll get and when.
"More and more people are applying, our system is managing it. It's an old system,” said Dept. of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby.
Right now, unemployment claims at the Dept. of Labor in Connecticut are unprecedented, with well over 100,000 claims in less than two weeks.
Normally, they get 500 claims a day, but now it's 10,000 on a 40-year-old system.
There are also cash payments for individuals, up to $1,200, and $2,400 for joint returns. Each child will also get $500.
Credit will phase out if income exceeds $75,000 for individuals, and $150,000 for joint filers, or $112,500 for heads of household.
A rescue package of $2 trillion will be going to help states extend unemployment benefits, as well as loans and grants to small businesses to keep workers on the payroll.
"A minimum of $1 billion to every state, but Connecticut should receive more because we're near the epicenter, our expenses are going to be bigger than other states,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Congress must still vote on the stimulus package, and the White House said the president is ready to sign it as soon as it passes.
