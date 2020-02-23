WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two males were rescued from the water at a state park in Washington on Sunday afternoon, according to state police.
Troop L was called to Mount Tom State Park around 12:45 p.m.
Two males fell in and are now out of the water.
No further information is available.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
