WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two males were rescued from the water at a state park in Washington on Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

Troop L was called to Mount Tom State Park around 12:45 p.m.

Two males fell in and are now out of the water.

No further information is available.

