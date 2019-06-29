NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters reported a rescue operation in the water off the coast of New Haven.
According to the New Haven Fire Department, the rescue was underway in the vicinity of 405 Long Wharf Dr.
Five people reported being in distress around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Two men, two women and a child became trapped on some rocks, according to firefighters. They had journeyed out there and a passing storm trapped them.
Several companies responded.
Firefighters said the family simply needed a lift back to shore.
No one was hurt and there were no issued with the rescue, they reported.
