ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – A brown pelican rescued from the cold water in Essex on Wednesday morning may soon be on its way to Florida to complete its rehabilitation.
Friday, representatives from a rehab facility called A Place Called Hope in Killingworth posted an update to social media.
"The Busch Wildlife Center in Jupiter is our destination," it wrote. "They are excited to help us out."
Thursday, A Place Called Hope said that it seems the bird will survive. It said it made major progress since its rescue.
It's been taking fluids and eating fish slurry.
“We’re bouncing this bird back,” said Christine Cummings, founder, A Place Called Hope. “It was so close to dead on admission. But he is bouncing back and has returned to a feisty mannerism. I’m very surprised.”
The Connecticut Audubon Society’s ecoTravel office in Essex received word that a Brown Pelican was found in the area.
Brown pelicans are a southern bird and typically aren’t found north of Virginia Beach, according to the Audubon Society.
The bird was found in Middle Cove on the Connecticut River. It was huddled against a floating dock, One of the members of the Audubon Society said the bird was listless at a time of day when it should have been feeding energetically.
A Place Called Hope was contacted, as well as the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, since the Audubon Society isn’t licensed to rescue or care for injured birds.
The DEEP staff arrived and was able to ease the bird out of the water and into a plastic bin. It was then transported to A Place Called Hope.
The Audubon Society believes the bird was blown north during the recent storm.
Cummings said that she never treated a brown pelican before and was seeking bird rehab facilities down south. Once she finds one that will take the bird, a pilot will fly it down there where it will continue its rehabilitation.
"We are in communication with pilots to get this bird on a plane," A Place Called Hope said. "The BP is eating on his own but we are still topping him off with assisted feedings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.