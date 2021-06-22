MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- As Pride Month continues, Channel 3 is showcasing stories to not only celebrate the LGBTQ community, but also to highlight the challenges they still face.
At Middlesex Hospital, researching is being done in an effort to help those who are transitioning.
It's been a 13-year journey since Ari Kubie realized he's not a woman.
But it wasn't until the pandemic did, he realize he's a man.
"I’m actually just an effeminate man and it's one of the happiest realizations in my life. Felt like I was getting engaged,” Kubie said.
As he undergoes his transition, he's now binding his chest, which is a common method for those trying to flatten their chest, particularly trans men.
However, not everyone does this properly.
"We don't want people using ace bandages or duct tape, those kinds of things are very harmful,” said Janine Stoner, an occupational therapist.
After hearing about adverse experiences with binding, like irritation and breathing issues, Stoner wanted to help develop safe practices for binding.
"Without there being a lot of research on it, we're going to do our own research and we're going to start adding to the body of knowledge so we can provide the safest guidelines for people,” Stoner said.
So, she's helping lead a study at Middlesex Hospital.
For the study, Stoner will help participants find the right binding garment.
Then they’ll do things like breathing exercises to find if there's any problems.
This data will be reviewed by a pulmonologist, to find any correlation between any binding garment with breathing problems.
"Part of my job is to make sure people can get dressed and that should be no big deal. You shouldn't have to worry about being in pain, you shouldn't have to worry about how you're going to do it,” Stoner said.
Kubie signed up for the study as soon as he heard about it, knowing the data is going help so many with their transition.
"What trans men need is safe, well-researched, equitable access to appropriate compression garments,” Kubie said.
The binding study is actively seeking people to enroll, so if you’re at least 18 and bind regularly, you could qualify to be part of the study.
To enroll in the study, contact Janine Stoner directly at 860-358-6718. The time commitment is one hour for the assessment, then around 10 minutes each day for a week to journal your binding experience at home.
For more information on help with financial barriers to get a binder, click here.
