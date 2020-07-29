WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An education research website released its 2020 list of the best Connecticut towns in which to live.
Coming in at the top of website Niche’s list of the ‘Best Places to Live in Connecticut,’ is West Hartford.
According to the study, West Hartford has a population of 63,127, and offers residents “a dense suburban feel.”
West Hartford is home to many shops, bars, restaurants, and parks, and sits in central Connecticut with easy access to major highways.
“The public schools in West Hartford are highly rated,” Niche said.
Below West Hartford is Avon and then Simsbury, rounding the top three.
- West Hartford
- Avon
- Simsbury
- Southport
- Weatogue
- Westport
- Farmington
- Fairfield
- Ridgefield
- Newfield
To see where your town ranked, click here.
Niche said its rankings provide “a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area.”
To compile the list, it took into account several key factors, including location, quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
