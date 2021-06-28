GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Channel 3 got a rare inside look at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory in Groton, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.
The Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory is one of a kind that sits on the sprawling Groton complex.
Inside the laboratory, researchers study the performance of divers and their reaction to real-world scenarios.
For example, drivers pedal a bicycle for 90 minutes while working on an underwater iPad.
“One of the big goals of our research program is to better understand working in these complex environments effect a divers mental and physical abilities,” said Dr. Justin Handy, a research psychologist.
They also use an underwater air cannon in a tank of water to see how sudden sound waves impact submariners.
“So, we try to provide any kind of safety guidance recommendations and also collect data to help improve those recommendations,” said Physiologist Dr. Brandon Casper.
There’s also a hyperbaric chamber, which made landmark discoveries in the early 1960s.
“In these hyperbaric environments, divers can go in there. We close the hatch and that’s pressurized to simulate feeder seawater,” said Master Diver Louis DeFlice.
Then there’s the anechoic chamber, which is a room with no sound and is designed to help prevent noise induced hearing loss.
Researchers on Monday were looking at how somebody would react or identify where sounds are coming from.
Looking into the future, scientists are using facial recognition and high-tech wrist monitors, not available commercially, to monitor your emotions. It’s for human integration of the crew on board a submarine to determine if there are issues.
Also, to mimic sunlight, submariners wear special blue light glasses for the first 45 minutes after waking up to get their circadian rhythm in check.
