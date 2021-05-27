HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Forty percent of the country and 50 percent of adults are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com updated its list of the Safest States During COVID-19.
Connecticut continues to maintain its 8th place ranking. A list released earlier this month had the state in the same spot.
WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five metrics, including COVID transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and share of eligible population getting vaccinated.
Here are the metrics that contributed to Connecticut's rank:
- 5th in vaccination rate
- 5th in positive testing rate
- 17th in death rate
- 6th in transmission rate
Researchers said the rankings were based on data that was available as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
The top three safest states were Vermont, Hawaii and California.
The least safe states were Georgia, Florida and West Virginia.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
