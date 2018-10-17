NORWALK (WFSB) - A resident escaped a house fire Wednesday night in Norwalk.
According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene of the house fire on Arbor Drive at 7:27.
When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy fire on the first floor of the home and in the attic.
One person was home at the time and was able to escape without injuries.
The home suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.
The fire displaced 4 people and is under investigation by the fire marshal.
