STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut has released its plan for the upcoming spring semester.
Residential students at the Storrs and Stamford campuses will need to complete a mail-in COVID-19 test through Vault Health, five to seven days before arriving on campus.
University leaders said students can order them when they receive an email from Vault Health.
Students who have tested positive since Nov. 1 of 2020 can upload their test results through the SHaW Patient Portal and do not take the Vault pre-arrival test.
Students who have further questions can find more information by clicking here.
