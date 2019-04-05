BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Homes in Branford were temporarily evacuated after a gas leak Friday.
The leak was reported on Brushy Plain Road.
According to the fire department, homes in the immediate were evacuated as a precaution.
The road was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened.
There is no word on exactly how many homes were evacuated.
"It was like a gusher, big noise. Thank God, no problem" said Lawrence Torre of Branford.
According to the fire captain, a crew hit a line while working, but the leak is now under control.
"There was a smell of gas in the area. For the most part, natural gas will dissipate on its own, but in some cases, there is potential when there is gas involvement that other homes and furnaces where gas lines are going into homes can be affected. It was out of an abundance of precaution," said Captain Craig O''Rourke, Branford Fire Department.
Fire crews want to remind people if they smell gas to call them right away.
