SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- Residents are being advised against swimming or fishing in the Connecticut River, north of Middletown, until at least Friday.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated storm water and sewage was released into the Chicopee River in Springfield on Wednesday overnight.
The Chicopee River feeds into the Connecticut River.
DEEP said a water main break flooded a sewer pump station along the Connecticut River in Springfield, MA.
That caused the release of a combination of chlorinated water and possibly some sewage into the Connecticut River.
Both incidents have since been resolved, but environmental officials are still advising people to stay out of the river for 48 hours.
