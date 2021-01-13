HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – First it was healthcare workers, now frontline workers, and soon those 75 and older will be getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
This is what many have been waiting for.
The coronavirus pandemic has been with us for almost a year and the vaccine may be our best hope to get through it.
“They keep telling me that it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow, but we will see tomorrow,” said Luisa Marulanda.
If she’s sore tomorrow, she’ll deal with it because Luisa Marulanda wants this vaccine. She’s an EMT who is exposed to the virus every day.
“There are sometimes when you are concerned, when you go to people’s houses in an enclosed area, they are coughing up, sneezing,” Marulanda.
While frontline workers like EMTs, police, and firefighters wear masks all the time, they are still at risk.
“We have to find a way to get it to our communities as quickly and safely as we can, so we have to create as much access as possible,” said Jeff Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President & CEO.
Hartford HealthCare has nine locations for COVID vaccines, and they plan to have more. The Convention Center in Hartford is where they have been doing testing and now vaccines.
The next phase of the rollout is for those 75 years and older, but you must register and make an appointment.
People can do that online at hartfordhealthcare.org/vaccines or people can call the vaccine hotline at 860-972-4993. People can also go to mychartplus.org.
CVS is also getting ready to play a major role in distributing the vaccine to the general public in CT. It expects to eventually administer up to 25 million vaccines a month across the country.
Both vaccines require a second dose.
“Do I believe people will miss a dose, I think so, but our hope is still to vaccinate millions of people and there’s a potential for that,” said Keith Grant, nurse practitioner.
While having one dose does offer some protection base on the trials, it’s not the complete vaccine.
