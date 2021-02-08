(WFSB) – Connecticut residents aged 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated starting this week.
On Monday, the state said anyone who is 65 and older can register to get a vaccine beginning Thursday.
Governor Ned Lamont said there are 350,000 residents in the state who are ages 65 to 74. He believes it will take about four weeks to get those people vaccinated.
Lamont also announced that providers with open slots can begin to fill with residents 65 and older beginning immediately.
"Those providers that have an extra vaccine at the end of the day, they'll be available right now for people over the age of 65, they can reach out and tell you. More importantly, for everyone else 65 and above, you're going to be able to sign up," Lamont said.
The Bristol Senior Center posted online that they would be working with Bristol Burlington Health District to vaccinate Bristol and Burlington residents ages 65 and older.
The Bristol vaccine clinics are being held every Wednesday at the Bristol Senior Center. Anyone ages 65 and older may call the Bristol Senior Center weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 860-584-7895 to sign up.
The Ledge Light Health District’s director announced on Monday that effective immediately, all sponsored clinics will vaccinate residents ages 65 and older.
Eligible residents can register for a LLHD clinic by clicking here.
LLHD clinics will be held in New London and Stonington.
If you are 65 and older and would like to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call the Connecticut COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
