THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a major gas leak in Thomaston on Friday morning.
Police said several homes and businesses were evacuated in the area of Maple Street and South Main Street, but residents are now back in their homes.
Eversource said the natural gas line was truck by a third-party contractor.
The problem has been isolated, but around 5 natural gas customers have been temporarily affected as repairs are being made.
The roadway has reopened to drivers.
No additional details were provided at this time.
