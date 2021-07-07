CANTON, CT (WFSB) - If you plan on going for a walk or a bike ride before the severe weather moves in, there's one trail you should avoid.
Canton Police say that a mother bear and her two cubs were seen this afternoon in the area of Commerce Drive and Atwater Road and they have taken refuge inside one of the trees.
The mother bear appears to be somewhat agitated.
Police are asking residents to avoid the trail, as well Commerce Drive and Atwater Road, for the time being.
